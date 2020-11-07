PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor & kids arrive with mom Babita at Kareena Kapoor Khan's place

Karisma Kapoor and her family have been clicked by the paparazzi outside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s apartment on Friday.

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor is ageing like a fine wine. The diva always manages to make heads turn with her style statement. Karisma enjoys a massive fan following. Today, the actress has been spotted by the paparazzi outside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s apartment in Mumbai. Karisma has been accompanied by her mother Babita Kapoor and her kids. The actress donned black track pants and a black casual t-shirt.

She opted for a black slider and tied her hair into a pony. Karisma can be also seen wearing a face mask and hand gloves which are mandatory for everyone nowadays due to the ongoing pandemic. Recently, the actress took to her social media handle to share a stunning picture of herself wherein she can be seen donning a turtleneck top with grey track pants. To glam up her look, she opted for minimal makeup and dark coloured lipstick. She can be seen smiling while posing for the camera. Karisma captioned the post as, “Evening light.”

Check out Karisma Kapoor's latest pictures here:

Karisma Kapoor might have been away from the silver screen for a long time but she always posts her whereabouts on social media. The actress has starred in several hit films like Hero No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1, Judwaa, Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani and more. In 2012, he last film titled Dangerous Ishhq was released. Post that she featured in cameo roles in films such as Zero and Bombay Talkies. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood.

