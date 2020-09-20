  1. Home
PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor & Babita arrive at Kareena Kapoor Khan's place ahead of her birthday

As Kareena Kapoor Khan gears up for her birthday celebration, her sister Karisma Kapoor and their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita arrive for the same. Check out the photos.
11818 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to celebrate her 40th birthday on 21st September 2020. Moreover, wishes have been already pouring in for the actress from all over the country. Well, this year calls for double celebrations for Bebo. That’s because she completed 20 years in Bollywood and is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan. As of now, we are waiting eagerly to get glimpses of Kareena’s birthday celebration at her residence in Mumbai.

Meanwhile,  the Laal Singh Chaddha star’s sister Karisma Kapoor and parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita have already arrived at her residence ahead of the birthday celebrations. Karisma Kapoor looks fabulous in an all-black midi dress while she masks up and adheres to the new normal. Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, on the other hand, is all suited up. Babita Ji keeps it casual in a blue top and white pants. All three of them adopted precautionary measures while arriving and wore masks.

Check out the pictures below:

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted stepping out in the city a few hours back. The actress looked super stylish in a blue outfit as she was clicked by the paparazzi. On the work front, Bebo will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha that also features Aamir Khan. Both of them have earlier worked in movies like 3 Idiots and Talaash. It happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks that was a huge hit back then.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan is in a jolly mood as she steps out in a stylish blue outfit

Credits :Viral Bhayani

