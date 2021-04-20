PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor with son Kiaan; Inaaya Naumi Kemmu papped outside Kareena Kapoor Khan's house

Karisma Kapoor along with her son Kiaan Raj and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were today papped arriving at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house. Check out their photos below.

Well, The Kapoor family has got a big reason to celebrate today as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother and veteran actor, Babita Kapoor turned a year older. The actress has been receiving much love and blessings from her loving daughters-Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, family & other close ones. A host of celebrities including, , Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora among others have wished the veteran star. To make their mom feel special, both Bebo and Lolo have shared heartfelt birthday wishes for Babita on their respective social media handles.

Now as per the latest photos, it seems like Kareena has hosted a small family get-together at her house for mom. Karisma Kapoor with her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor was snapped by the paparazzi outside Kareena’s house. In the photos, we can see the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress clad in a lovely black dress that she styled with matching flats. She can also be seen donning a white mask and face shield. Her son, on other hand, can be seen wearing a green coloured t-shirt & blue shorts.

Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was also spotted with the house help outside Jab We Met actress’s residence. The little girl looked super cute in a black top. Little Inaaya can also be seen wearing a mask.

Check out the photos below:

While wishing her mom, Kareena had shared a couple of beautiful photos with mother & sister Karisma, writing, “Happy Birthday to our strength, our world... my mother Lolo and I will of course trouble you forever... that’s what mothers are for..” followed by heart emoticons.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

