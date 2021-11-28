PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor's casual Sunday includes a quirky sweatshirt & a visit to Kareena Kapoor's home.

Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share a supremely strong bond and manage to spend some quality time every now and then. Today, Karisma was seen arriving at Bebo's home in Mumbai's suburbs to spend a relaxing Sunday. The actress stepped out in a breezy and chill avatar.

The paparazzi snapped Karisma entering Kareena's residence. For her casual Sunday look, she wore a pair of ripped denims and a quirky sweatshirt. Her sweatshirt read, "Body By Burritos." Well, we're sure Karisma puts in intense hard work to remain super fit at all times and burritos definitely are not making the cut.

As usual, Karisma donned her chunky pair of black sunglasses and left her tresses flowing as she made her way inside Kareena's building.

Check out Karisma Kapoor's Sunday photos:

Over the weekend, Karisma gave her fans and followers a good look at her toned and fit body as she posed for the camera. In the photo, Karisma was seen wearing denims and a black strapless top. She captioned the photo, "Smooth Rockin,"and received a whole lot of compliments from her close friends and even fans.

