PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan don multi coloured outfits as they promote Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are often seen together promoting their film Love Aaj Kal and fans of the two are excited to see them together.

After their link-up and break-up rumours, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have yet again become the talk of the town because of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The trailer of the film has made the fans eagerly wait for the film to release. Sara and Kartik's fans are already going gaga over their sizzling chemistry shown in the trailer. While the promotion of movies has become a thing in the industry, Kartik and Sara are also in the game leaving no stone unturned.

The two have been time and again spotted in the city promoting their film. Recently, Kartik and Sara were spotted in Bandra for the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. While Kartik looked colourful in a multi-coloured sweatshirt with blue denim, Sara looked pretty dressed up in a white top and multi-coloured joggers. The actress had tied plaits to her hair and was flaunting her new hairstyle. Kartik and Sara both were doing funny gestures with their hair while posing for the paps. The two looked stunning together and were flashing their smile.

Love Aaj Kal also features Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film is the sequel of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal that starred and . Sara and Kartik are often seen together promoting their film and fans of the two are excited to see it. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal has been shot in New Delhi and Rajasthan. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment. It will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's pictures here:

