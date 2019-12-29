PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan arrives in style showing off his cool swag at a dubbing studio

Kartik Aaryan was yet again snapped arriving in style at a dubbing studio. The actor had again arrived in his bike donning a grey hoodie with blue coloured ripped denim.

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar was recently busy shooting for his upcoming film Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Kartik Aaryan has become one of the latest heartthrobs of the Bollywood film industry and there is no second doubt about it. Pati, Patni Aur Woh did wonders at the box office and has been declared super hit! The King of monologues often makes stylish public appearances because of which his arrival is awaited by the paparazzi.

Kartik Aaryan was yet again snapped arriving in style at a dubbing studio. The actor had again arrived in his bike donning a grey hoodie with blue coloured ripped denim. He paired his look with a pair of cool sunglasses and his killer smile. He was wearing his helmet while riding his bike. And for the record, this is not the first time that Kartik has been spotted riding a bike in the city! The actor posed for the paparazzi and gave a thumbs up. He had arrived to dub for his movie. Even Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a white Indian avatar before Kartik Aaryan arrived. Maybe the two have arrived to dub for Aaj Kal.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has some interesting projects coming up next year. He has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. Kartik will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which happens to be a remake of the starrer of the same name. He is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with Janhvi Kapoor which has been backed by .

Check out Kartik Aaryan's pictures:

