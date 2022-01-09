PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan dishes out boy next door vibes as he gets snapped on sets during an ad shoot.

Kartik Aaryan is one busy man with several films in the pipeline. Even though film shoots have come to a standstill, due to the rising Covid-19 numbers in Mumbai, the actor has been busy. How you ask? Well, it was a no rest weekend for Kartik Aaryan who was snapped in the city on Saturday. The actor was snapped on the sets of an ad shoot and dished out boy next door vibes.

Waving out to the paparazzi from a distance, Kartik dished out boy next door vibes as he was snapped in a formal look. The actor was wearing a pair of formal trousers and a checkered white and blue shirt to go with it. The good boy look suited the actor who waved out to the paparazzi before heading inside his vanity van.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's photos below:

In 2021, Kartik Aaryan wrapped up the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and a romantic thriller titled Freddy with Alaya F. Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to release in a few months time and Kartik will be seen alongside Kiara Advani in the thriller comedy.

