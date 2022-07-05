PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan dishes out an uber cool airport look as he makes an exit from the city.

Riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is a busy man. Amidst the shoot of Shehzada, the actor was snapped at the Mumbai international airport in the wee hours of Tuesday. Making an exit, Kartik looked uber cool in his airport avatar as he dished out an easy-breezy look. Loaded with a blue denim-like backpack, Kartik wore a pair of dark black sunglasses to keep the camera glare away early morning.

The actor's airport look included well-styled hair, blue trackpants, a graphic printed beige sweatshirt and chunky grey sneakers. Kartik Aaryan made sure to pose for the paparazzi briefly before heading inside to catch his flight. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the actor is planning a Europe trip with his team to celebrate the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's latest airport photos:

We have heard that the actor has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik Aaryan is taking his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes his managers, stylists, spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has films like Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his lineup ahead.

