PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan exudes charm in a beanie and shades outside Sajid Nadiadwala's office

Among the busiest actors in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan seems to be on a roll. While he received a huge response for his last film Dhamaka, the actor is not stopping and is ensuring he keeps himself busy with several projects. Amid all the buzz about his upcoming films, Kartik was spotted outside Sajid Nadiadwala's office on Wednesday. The Freddy actor had been spending time at home over the past few days amid the third wave of COVID 19 and stepped out today for a meeting.

The paparazzi caught Kartik in the frame as he was walking towards Sajid Nadiadwala's office. In the photos, Kartik is seen clad in a casual tee with a checkered shirt over it. He teamed this up with a cool blue pair of denim and shoes. Kartik added a pair of sunglasses and a beanie to enhance his look for the day. As he got out of the car, the actor acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance and was also seen sporting a black mask. He briefly removed it and then wore it back on.

Have a look:

For those unaware, Kartik will be working in a film backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. Initially, it was titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. However, the name of the film was changed. Besides this, Kartik also shot for Freddy with Alaya F. The film is a romantic thriller that is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani. It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Kartik also has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. His upcoming release includes Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

