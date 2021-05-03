PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan with his smile waves out to paparazzi from the balcony of his home

Kartik Aaryan was spotted at his balcony when he waved at shutterbugs. The actor smiled. He will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2.

The second wave of Coronavirus has badly affected all sections of life. Many films shooting have been stopped and releases too. Actors and actresses are now sitting in their homes and relaxing. There have been instances that celebrities are spotted in their balconies. Actor Kartik Aaryan was also snapped while standing on his balcony and he was generous to wave back to shutterbugs with his infectious smile. Last week the actor was in news for the film Dostana 2. He has been replaced in the film.

The actor was seen in his casuals while standing on his balcony. He was wearing all grey coloured comfy attire. He was waving at the shutterbugs from his balcony and also expressed gratitude with folded hands to them. In an earlier post, he had urged fans to wear a mask and stay home. He had also shared a picture on his Instagram with a representational picture for the ones who are not wearing a mask. He wrote, “Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like…”

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2’. The film also stars Kiara Advani and . Apart from this, he also has Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka' in which he is essaying the role of a journalist. Dostana 2, the sequel to the 2008 superhit, had Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani in the lead role. But suddenly the news broke out that Kartik won’t be a part of the film anymore. The reason has not been revealed.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

