PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan hops on to Kolkata's famous yellow taxi to meet fans as he promotes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has kept the box office ringing. The horror comedy's success has been instrumental in bringing the audience to the theatres once more. With the film's super success, lead actor Kartik Aaryan has further continued his post-release promotional streak and recently visited Kolkata. Over the weekend, Kartik made a stop at Howrah Bridge.

He then hopped on to Kolkata's famous yellow taxi and headed to a cinema house where he interacted with fans and the audience who had come to watch the film. Kartik also did the signature Bhool Bhulaiyaa pose as he greeted fans while standing atop a yellow taxi.

The actor looked dapper in a casual blazer look. Check out Kartik Aaryan's photos below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Box Office Run

The Anees Bazmee directorial added around Rs. 11.25 – Rs. 11.35 cr nett to its tally on its second Saturday. The film has officially entered the Rs. 100 cr nett club and there is a lot of steam left in the film to exceed the Rs. 150 cr mark. The horror-comedy fronted by Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani looks unstoppable as it recorded a double digit second Saturday with Sunday expected to exceed it.

