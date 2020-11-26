PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan & Janhvi Kapoor keep it sporty and casual as they step out for pilates

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, who have teamed up for Dostana 2, were recently spotted together for Pilates. Check out the pictures below.

Kartik Aaryan has teamed up with the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor for the highly awaited film Dostana 2. And the two of them have been grabbing the headlines for their camaraderie ever since the film went on the floors. From stepping out together to giving shout out to each other on social media, both the actors leave no chance of making their fans gush over their bond. It goes without saying that the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star and Dhadak actress have become good friends in no time. For the unversed, the stunning actress had wished the actor on his 30 birthday in the sweetest way possible, proving that they share a great rapport.

As we speak of this, today Kartik and Janhvi were spotted together as they stepped out for Pilates. The duo was in their casual best. While the diva was seen wearing a white tee with trousers. The Luka Chuppi actor on the other hand, looked uber cool in a stylish white tee and blue trousers. He was seen sitting on a bike as he makes his way for Pilates class. What caught our attention was his long hair that looked on point and complimented his entire look. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, both the stars were seen sporting stylish masks.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile talking about Dostana 2, Collin D'Cunha is directing the film and the movie will mark Laksh Lalwani’s Bollywood debut. has donned the producer’s hat for the film. Dostana 2 is the sequel to Karan’s 2008 blockbuster of the same name and featured , Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

