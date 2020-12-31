PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi arrive at Manish Malhotra's place for New Year celebration

Manish Malhotra recently hosted a dinner at his place for his B-Town friends and it was a starry affair with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor attending it.

As 2020 is coming to an end, many Bollywood celebrities headed out of Mumbai to ring in the New Year with their loved ones. From going to vacations to hosting starry bashes, B-Town has already begun the celebration. Recently, the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded New Year bash at his place for his pals from the film industry. Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and were spotted arriving in style for the party. The trio put their best foot forward and impressed the fashion police with their fabulous sartorial choices.

In the pictures, we can see the Dhadak actress in a stylish white top with blue denim jeans. She completed her chic look with transparent heels. With her hair left open, she looked lovely in the pictures. To amp her look, she opted for subtle makeup and was seen wearing pink lipstick. Khushi, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a light pink coloured short dress teamed with white sneakers. The sister duo happily poses for the shutterbugs and was seen all smiles.

The Luka Chuppi actor looked comfy in a checked t-shirt with blue jeans as he was snapped making his way inside. In the pictures, Kartik is seen happily posing for the pictures while giving his candid shots.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Janhvi will be seen together for the first time in romantic-comedy Dostana 2. The upcoming Dharma Productions film has been helmed by Collin D’Cunha. It is a sequel of the 2008 film of the same name. The original movie starred , John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

