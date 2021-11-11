PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan keeps it casual, Mrunal Thakur sizzles in a beige saree for Dhamaka promotions

The much-awaited release of action-thriller is just around the corner and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. While doing the same, on Thursday evening, the lead actors of the movie Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur were spotted in the city to promote their upcoming film. The duo amped up the fashion bar with their stunning sartorial choices.

While the Pati Patni Aur Woh star kept it casual in a brown sweatshirt which was topped over a formal shirt. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in a beige Saree. The Super 30 star kept her look simple yet elegant with minimal makeup and accessories. Sleek hair left open rounded off her entire look. Both Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur were seen sporting an infectious smile as the shutterbugs captured them.

Take a look at the photos below:

Speaking of the film, helmed by Ram Madhvani, the movie is based on the 2013-released Korean film, The Terror Live. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of an ex-TV news anchor who receives an alarming call on his radio show. To redeem his chance of rebuilding his career, the news anchor covers the exclusive story on TV, however, it comes with a massive cost. The anchor has to fight with his conscience while making his comeback.

