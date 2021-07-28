PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon spotted in casual avatar as they step out in the city

Bollywood celebrities are being spotted everywhere in Mumbai city after the lockdown restrictions have been eased down. Some have even resumed shooting for the films. Actors like , , and others are back on the set. While some are also being spotted outside the producer’s office. Today, actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were spotted at different locations in the city. They kept it casual and yet stylish attire. The actress has also celebrated her birthday recently.

Coming to Kartik, he was seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and white shoes. He waved at the shutterbugs and also greeted them. He was seen very happy. The actor has recently shared the first look of his next upcoming film ‘Captain India’. The poster shows him dressed as a pilot and had a plane flying over a destroyed city. The poster tagline read “An ordinary man. An extraordinary mission”. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta. The actor had captioned the post on Instagram as, “When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia”.

It is reported that the film is inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. Take a look at the photos here:

Kriti Sanon was spotted outside Maddock office. She was seen wearing shorts and a checked shirt. The actress also waved at shutterbugs and pose for them. She did not remove the mask even after they requested it. She has completed the look by wearing a simple sandal.

