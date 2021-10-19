PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan & Mrunal Thakur look stunning as they promote their film Dhamaka

The much-awaited film Dhamaka's trailer has been released today. The film is based on the 2013 film The Terror Live and stars Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in prominent roles. The actor will be playing the role of a journalist named Arjun Pathak. Dhamaka is directed by Ram Madhvani and produced under the banner Ram Madhvani Films. It will be releasing on the digital platform and today the actor was also spotted promoting the film. Well, ahead of the trailer launch, the actor was sharing pictures on his social handle to increase the excitement level among the fans.

Kartik Aaryan was seen dressed in formals. He was wearing a checkered coat with a white shirt and pants. He also wore a blue shade tie and looked dapper. During the launch event, he was seen interacting with the press and even answering their questions. Other film members were also spotted on the stage with the actor. Mrunal Thakur was also seen wearing a beige colour dress. She has opted a soft makeup with light lip colour.

The actress was looking nice. Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, the Pati Patni Aur Who actor had written, “Kal hoga #Dhamaka. Trailer out tomorrow !!”

Check the pictures here:

The makers are yet to finalise a release date for the movie. However, reportedly Dhamaka might release on Kartik’s birthday in November. Apart from Dhamaka, the actor has Freddy, horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Hansal Mehta directorial Captain India in his kitty.

