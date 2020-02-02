PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan looks dashing as he shows off his swag when snapped in the city

Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for the release of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda.

Kartik Aaryan had a great 2019 with some interesting films like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor is now all geared up for his first release of 2020, Love Aaj Kal also starring Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma. The rumoured ex-couple Sara and Kartik will be seen romancing each other for the first time in Imtiaz Ali directorial and the gripping trailer of the movie has also created a substantial buzz for the movie. The actor grabbed headlines when he recently walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra with Kareena Kapoor Khan yet again.

On Sunday evening, Kartik was spotted in the city. The actor looked suave showing off his swag. The Luka Chuppi actor was donning a black jersey material t-shirt with blue denim and grey coloured sports shoes. Kartik paired his look with black coloured glares and matching winter cap on his head. The Love Aaj Kal actor looked dashing as he walked like a boss on the streets. But this time Kartik was not there for the promotions of his film but he had arrived for an ad shoot.

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the movie will also star Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role and since the trailer has come out, it has been trending on YouTube. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Reliance Entertainment. Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Besides this, Kartik will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

