PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan looks ruggedly handsome in a casual outfit during his late night appearance

Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest stars currently working in the Hindi film industry. Makers of his latest upcoming release ‘Dhamaka’ recently released a trailer. Kartik wrapped up Dhamaka in a record time of 10 days. The audiences on social media appreciated the trailer and Kartik’s character news anchor Arjun Pathak. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani, who is known for making ‘Neerja’. Kartik has recently finished filming his upcoming thriller ‘Freddy’ for which the actor gained 14 kilos. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that to do justice to the role, Kartik gained weight.

Kartik was trained by Samir Jaura, speaking about the actor’s transformation, Samir said, “Transformations aren’t just limited to shredding or getting ripped, sometimes it also involves putting on kilos and fat but doing it in a very supervised and safe manner. Kartik was able to gain 14 kilos to achieve this look with disciplined, tailor-made workouts and the right diet. His dedication is incredible because he is genetically lean so to gain the weight in that particular time frame for his role is truly commendable. In fact, he has already started losing weight from his Freddy look to get ready for his next film."

Kartik has several other films in the pipeline including Captain India being directed by Hansal Mehta. Kartik will also be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which is directed by Anees Bazmee. Kartik had recently posted about nearing the end of shoot days on Freddy and wrote on Instagram, “#Freddy is nearing a tough goodbye." With it, he shared a monochrome photo in which we could see him holding an Identity card with 'Freddy' written on it.”

