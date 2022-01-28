PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan meets producer Ramesh Taurani, Are they collaborating on a film?

Whenever B-town stars step out in the city, paparazzi tend to catch up with them while clicking them in the frame. On Friday evening, it seems that the paps got a chance to snap Kartik Aaryan when he was exiting a meeting with producer Ramesh Taurani and it left fans wondering if a collaboration was on the cards. The Dhamaka actor was spotted by the paps with Ramesh Taurani and while standing with him, the actor obliged the paps for photos.

In the photos, Kartik is seen sporting a casual look for a meeting with producer Ramesh Taurani. The Dhamaka star seemed to be in a cheerful mood post his meeting. Kartik is seen clad in a white tee with a beige jacket and grey distressed jeans. The Dhamaka actor is seen accessorising his look with a pair of cool sneakers and sunglasses. Keeping in mind the COVID 19 pandemic, Kartik also was seen sporting a mask. He took it off briefly to pose for the paps.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, the star recently was in the headlines amid the Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo controversy. The producer of Shehzada, Bhushan Kumar had issued a statement and had called Kartik a 'through professional' after Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo producer's comment on the Dhamaka star went viral.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and it is the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo starring Allu Arjun in the lead. Besides this, he will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well as Captain India.

