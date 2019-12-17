PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan rocks his all black attire as he goes for a bike ride in the city

On Tuesday afternoon, Kartik Aaryan was spotted in all-black attire. The actor was donning a black t-shirt with black denim and a black overcoat.

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is happy on receiving a great response from the viewers on the movie and the applauds he received from the critics and audiences on his performance as Chintu Tyagi aka Pati. The actor is often spotted in the city. During the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik was often spotted with his co-star Ananya Panday goofing around.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kartik Aaryan was spotted in all-black attire. The actor was donning a black t-shirt with black denim and a black overcoat. He paired his look with a pair of cool black sunglasses and black shoes. Kartik looked suave in this attire. The actor was all set to go for a bike ride in the city. He was spotted by the paps while he was exiting from a class. After the class, the Luka Chuppi actor put on his helmet and left in his bike.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. It is a sequel of 2008 film Dostana starring , John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. Dostana 2 is produced by , Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Kartik will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani which is a sequel to 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Priyadarshan starring , Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on 31 July 2020. Kartik will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. The movie is all set to hit theaters on 14th February 2020.

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

