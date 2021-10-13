PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan shows us how to layer casual tees with quirky jacket in style

When it comes to fashion for men in India, actor Kartik Aaryan has always left fans astonished with his experimental funky and daring looks. The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor rarely goes wrong with his voguish looks. Speaking of which, Kartik Aaryan recently caught the attention of paparazzi as she stepped out in the dream city on Wednesday, October 16. While making his public appearance, the actor aptly showed how we can layer in style by pairing his casual tee with a quirky jacket.

Going by his previous public appearances, it can be safely said that jackets play a massive role in Kartik’s wardrobe. Keeping the same thing in mind, even today the actor styled his simple white t-shirt with a brown statement jacket. His look was paired with denim jeans and spotless white shoes. The actor also kept COVID-19 guidelines in mind by opting for a black face mask to protect himself from the contagious virus. However, when the paps requested the star to remove the mask for photos, he politely obliged to the request and removed it for a brief moment.

Take a look at the photos below:

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of interesting projects lined up for him. The actor recently wrapped up his shooting schedule of Freddy alongside Alaya F. He will also feature in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka and Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

