PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan snapped post dance rehearsals, Parineeti Chopra aces a denim jumpsuit look

It was a busy day for the paparazzi in Mumbai as several celebs were spotted out and about and at different locations in the city. One of them was Kartik Aaryan who was snapped by the paparazzi in the city's suburbs after his dance rehearsals. Despite having sweated it out, Kartik was all smiles for the cameras. He struck the Namaste pose and then headed into his car.

Kartik Aaryan took the driver's seat and drove out while smiling to the paparazzi. Another celebrity who was spotted during the day included . The actress was seen exiting a salon and looked stylish as ever. Parineeti looked chic in a denim jumpsuit and aced the look.

Parineeti sported a black denim jumpsuit, chunky dark glasses and an oversized denim handbag. The actress' hair was on point and possibly has her salon to thank for it. Parineeti completed her look with a smartwatch and designer flats.

