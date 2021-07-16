PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan spotted in all black comfy look outside Rohit Dhawan’s office; New film on cards?

The actor has announced his next film Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The film's other details have not been shared till now.

Kartik Aaryan has many films lined up in his kitty. The actor has announced also including Satyanarayan Ki Katha. He was in the headlines for some time after he exited the Dostana 2 project. There was no specific reason for his exiting. The trailer of his next film Dhamaka has already been released. It will premiere on the OTT platform. The cinema halls are closed owing to the current pandemic situation. Meanwhile, amid this, the actor was today spotted outside Rohit Dhawan’s office. Is it like any film is on cards?

He was wearing all-black comfy attire. He opted for black trousers and a black hoody sweatshirt. He even posed for the photographers. He did not say anything but waved. The actor completed his look with sunglasses and white shoes. To note, the Satyanarayan Ki Katha will be directed by National Award Winner Sameer Vidwans. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is reported that is likely to be seen as the female lead. He also has Hansal Mehta’s next in his kitty.

He will play the role of an Air Force Pilot. The film will be backed by Ronnie Screwvala and is expected to go on the floor in 2022.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The actor was also shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in July. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. Recently, the actor’s grandfather passed away. He had shared a throwback childhood picture and penned a small note for him. In the picture, he is seen with his grandfather who is holding him in his arms.

