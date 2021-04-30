PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan spotted for the first time after Dostana 2 controversy outside his mom’s residence

Kartik Aaryan got papped late in the evening by the shutterbugs and was spotted for the first time since Dostana 2 controversy.

Kartik Aaryan has been hogging headlines for the last few weeks when a huge wave of controversy broke out regarding his exit from Dostana 2. The much-awaited sequel to the 2008 superhit has been shelved many times in the last 12 years. The film got green-lit last year with Kartik Aaryan in lead co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani who is making his Bollywood debut with the exciting venture. Suddenly the news broke out that Kartik won’t be a part of the film anymore and that it will officially get recast.

Kartik Aaryan was not seen after the controversy until recently when he got spotted by the shutterbugs dressed up casually outside his mother’s residence. Both parties including Dharma Productions did not break their silence on the actual reason for the fallout but if sources are to believed then Kartik has lost on the forthcoming Sharan Sharma directorial as well. The rife between Karan and Kartik is far from settled as Dostana 2 will re-enter into production after reportedly suffering a loss of nearly Rs 20 Crore after being shot for close to 30 days.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen next in Ram Madhvani’s upcoming Newsroom thriller called Dhamaka on an OTT platform. He is also co-starring with Kiara Advani in Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which is a sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller-comedy with as a psychiatrist. Kartik is also reportedly in talks with director Hansal Mehta for his next film as he plans to venture into the realistic narrative line of cinema.

