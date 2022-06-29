PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan steps out in a suave look, Sanya Malhotra goes all pink to promote HIT- The First Case

The rains did not deter Bollywood stars from going about their business as usual. Despite Wednesday being an extremely rainy day, Kartik Aaryan stepped out and posed for the paparazzi as well as fans who spotted the actor. Given the slight dip in temperature, Kartik also changed his look and opted for a suave look. The actor was snapped in a pair of denims, a blue and white striped shirt and a patterned sweater which he wore over the shirt.

Kartik Aaryan completed his look with a pair of black boots. That's not all, the actor was also swamped with school children for selfies. Needless to say, the actor happily obliged them.

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra made heads turn in the city's suburbs, as she stepped out in a striking pink outfit. The actress looked stunning with her hair tied up in a bun. She upped the style quotient with her hot pink skirt and satin shirt. Sanya completed her look with a pair of strappy silver heels. The actress stepped out for the promotions of her movie HIT in which she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Sanya Malhotra's photos below:

On the work front for Kartik Aaryan, the actor delivered a smash hit at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He has a romantic thriller titled Freddy in the pipeline as well as Shehzada with Kriti Sanon.

