PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif amps up her style game as she steps out with sister Isabelle Kaif in the city

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif were today snapped posing together for paps outside a restaurant in the city. Check out their pictures.

Well, think of the most stylish sister duos in the film industry and the list will surely be incomplete without naming and Isabelle Kaif. While the Tiger Zinda Hai actress has already managed to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood, Isabelle recently ventured into Hindi cinema. She made her acting debut with Stanley D'Costa’s directorial 'Time to Dance' alongside Sooraj Pancholi. And, the stunner was lauded for her brilliant dancing skills and performance in the film.

To note, Katrina was one of the biggest cheerleaders of her sister as she left no stone unturned to promote Isabelle’s first film. Needless to say, the sister duo never fails to give us major sibling goals. As we speak of this, both the actresses were today spotted outside a restaurant in the city. For the outing, Katrina and Isabelle put their best foot forwards and made style statements. The Dhoom 3 actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a stylish top and denim shorts. In the photos, the actress can also be seen happily posing with her sister for the shutterbugs. The two were also seen smiling as they pose together for candid clicks. Isabelle, on the other hand, looked beautiful in an orange coloured short dress.

Take a look at their pictures below:

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in the 2019 film 'Bharat' opposite . She will next be seen in Tiger 3 with the Dabangg actor. The upcoming film also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. Apart from this, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in her kitty.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif wows all with her charming smile and doles out words of wisdom to be happy; PHOTO

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×