PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif beats the heat in her jaw-dropping blue bikini look, fans say 'Aag Laga Di'

Actress Katrina Kaif has treated fans to a new set of her beach look photos and well, they are already going viral. The Merry Christmas star has dropped new photos in a blue bikini on her handle and set Instagram on fire. While Katrina is known for her impeccable fashion sense and can slay in every outfit she dons, it is her swimwear looks that often leave netizens swooning. Keeping up with it, Katrina shared a new beach look that certainly will serve as inspiration in this heatwave.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared new photos in which she can be seen slaying in a blue high-waist floral bikini. The star posed as she flaunted her toned midriff. Katrina left her wet hair open and kept her makeup natural. The star managed to make heads turn and left netizens in awe of her look. As soon as Katrina shared the photos, fans began showering her with love in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Aag Laga Di." Another wrote, "The best fantastic you have a beautiful eyes."

Have a look at Katrina Kaif's photos:

Recently, Katrina was in the headlines owing to her special note for hubby Vicky Kaushal as his film Sardar Udham Singh won big at the IIFA technical awards. The star was all praise for Vicky and left netizens gushing over their PDA. Apart from this, Katrina also managed to leave netizens in awe of her Merrry Christmas look that was leaked on the internet from the sets of Sriram Raghavan's film.

She will be seen in the film with Vijay Sethupathi. Besides this, Katrina also will be seen Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

