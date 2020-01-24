PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif cannot stop smiling as she dances with Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan in a new ad

Katrina Kaif turns into a South Indian bride and shakes her leg with Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan in a new commercial. Photos from the ad shoot hit the internet and it will bring a huge smile on your face.

recently shot with Amitabh Bachchan and for a commercial. The actress, who was last seen in Bharat opposite , was seen donning a traditional green saree as she shook her leg with the senior Bachchans. She looked like a traditional South Indian bride as she sported sleeve-long mehendi and sported traditional maang tikka and a kamar bandh along with her green silk saree. Jaya gave her company as she sported a traditional South Indian saree with traditional jewellery.

The trio filmed for a jewellery brand, hence Katrina and Jaya were seen flaunting gold jewellery at a wedding set up. Amitabh kept the theme in place as he sported a white vesti and shirt. Even Amitabh was seen sporting a gold chain in the picture. The pictures spread good vibes on our otherwise dull Friday.

The photos were shared on social media by fans. Check out the photos below:

Katrina Kaif for Kalyan jewellers with amitabh bachchan and Jaya bachchan,kat is looking so beautiful in saree can't wait for the commercial to come out pic.twitter.com/pmDnrEfAnC — khiljitherebel (@khiljitherebel) January 23, 2020

The photos surfaced online around the same time Katrina shared a bunch of photos with her team on Instagram yesterday. The actress was seen decked up in a gorgeous lehenga who seemed to be all set to tie the knot. However, in the BTS photos, Kat was busy enjoying a game with her team. Check out the photos here: Katrina Kaif’s ‘on set shenanigans’ with team as she dolls up like a pretty bride will crack you up; See Pics

On the work front, Katrina will soon be seen in Sooryavashi. Kat reunites with in the cop flick directed by Rohit Shetty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Twitter

Read More