PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif drops subtle hints about her 'Monday Mood' in co ords; Can you guess it?

On Monday, Katrina Kaif, who recently turned a year older, shared a couple of photos in a new look. Her latest outfit had clues to her mood and well, fans could not stop gushing over her photos.

Actress is among the few names in Bollywood who have an impeccable sense of style. The Phone Bhoot actress always manages to make heads turn with her stylish looks and millions of her fans look up to her for inspiration. Katrina often shares her looks in photos on her handle and she kicked off this new week in a vibrant multi-coloured look that caught everyone's attention. Not just this, in her new photos, Katrina also dropped a hint about her mood for Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a couple of photos while posing on her rooftop. In the photos, the Bharat actress is seen clad in a floral co-ord set with a white base and multi-coloured flowers printed all over it. She is seen beaming with joy as she posed and her look gives away her 'floral' mood of the week. The star teamed up her floral look with golden hoop earrings and her makeup was kept natural to go with the subtle look. Clearly, Katrina seemed to be in a 'floral' mood at the beginning of the new week.

Last night, Katrina was seen arriving at Ritesh Sidhwani's party to join , Farhan Akhtar to celebrate 10 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The actress along with the cast and director Zoya Akhtar recently connected virtually and did a table read to mark 10 years of ZNMD. The video went viral and Katrina too relived her memories associated with the film.

Meanwhile, she will now be seen in Sooryavanshi with . The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and is awaiting release. Besides this, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also will be a part of Merry Christmas with South star Vijay Sethupahti.

