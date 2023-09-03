PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif looks 'ati sundar' in ethnic outfit; Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor react

Katrina Kaif seems to have a natural talent for always looking stunning and perfect. Today, the actress delighted her fans by sharing new photos of herself in a traditional outfit. As she posted a series of beautiful pictures on social media, wearing an exquisite pink salwar suit, her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, couldn't help but drop an adorable comment on her post. The pictures not only received compliments from her fans and husband but also from celebrities.

Katrina Kaif posts a picture of herself in a gorgeous pink anarkali

Today on the 3rd of September, 2023, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to drop a series of her pictures in a gorgeous pink embroidered anarkali. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Kal ka दिन (tomorrow's day),“ along with a pink flower emoji.

As soon as she posted a picture, her hubby Vicky Kaushal, couldn’t help but comment on her picture by dropping a red heart and two melting face emojis.

Not only Vicky Kaushal but also a few celebrities commented on her post. Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Beauty!!!,” along with a heart-eye emoji. Anushka Sharma also commented, “Ati sundar,” along with a red heart emoji.

Fans also flooded her comment section with red heart, fire, and heart-eye emojis. One Instagram user wrote, “You are looking super gorgeous in this look”. One more user wrote, “So beautiful queen”. Another user also wrote, “Most beautiful pic ever.” SEE THE POST HERE:

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 first poster out

On the 2nd of September, 2023, Yash Raj Films (YRF) took to their Instagram handle to unveil the first poster for Tiger 3, the fifth installment in the renowned YRF Spy Universe. This comes after the previous films, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 is set to release this Diwali and follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Sharing the poster, Salman Khan wrote, “Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif shared the poster and wrote, “No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Salman Khan will return to play his famous character, Avinash Singh Rathore, known as Tiger, in the movie. Katrina Kaif will also be back as Zoya. Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the main villain. Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Pathaan will also make a special and longer appearance in Tiger 3. He has already filmed a thrilling action scene with Salman Khan back in the month of May.

