PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif looks stunning as she joins Vicky Kaushal at Sardar Udham screening

Updated on Oct 15, 2021 10:22 PM IST  |  250.6K
   
Several Bollywood celebrites arrived at the screening of Vicky Kaushal led ‘Sardar Udham’ directed by Shoojit Sircar. Director Rajkumar Hirani, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra amongst others who arrived at the screening. Rumored girlfriend Katrina Kaif wore a purple sweatshirt and black denim skirt with black boots as she joined Vicky for the screening of the film. Katrina posed for the cameras as the members of the paparazzi clicked her while she entered the screening. Recently rumors were rife that Vicky and Katrina have both engaged but soon it turned out that the rumors were untrue. 

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Vicky spoke about the difficulties of shooting the Jallianwala Bagh. Vicky said, “Of course, I was prepared as an actor ki mujhe ye karna hai, aise karna hai (This is what I need to do and this is how I will do it), but it was still, so heart-wrenching and numbing as an individual. To be thrown into that reality, almost a reality, to imagine yourself in that space. I had to react to dead bodies and all that bloodshed and bloodbath”. He added, “o then finish it, pack up and go back to the hotel room. Then, again come back (to the sets) the next day, do it all again. All that was physically exhausting and emotionally numbing.”

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif
Vicky further said, “By not thinking too much and just reacting to the atmosphere. I was just trying to be honest at that moment. I had to find my inner child, the 19-year-old in me and then respond to the situation.”

Credits: Image Credit: Viral BhayaniHindustan Times


Comments
Anonymous : Katrina looks like a 40 year old desperately trying to look 20! Not a good look at all.
REPLY 3 3 hours ago
Anonymous : One botox injection and her face will explode silicone spray all over the place.
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Queen of beauty
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Queen
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Natural beauty
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Beauty
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Cuteipai
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina Kaif look always very pretty
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina Kaif most beautiful woman in the world ever
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Evergreen beauty
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Beauty queen ❤❤
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Vicky deserves someone much better than this pussy-Kat!!
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Anymore botox and her face will blast. All silicone gunk will spray all over room.
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Slutrina back to business!! Seduce, use dump guys.
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : She looks old
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Now she will ruin Vicky's career.
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : She leaves no stone un turned to be in news.
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : She looks pathetic.
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : From which angle?
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Why the boots? Sneakers would have been great
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
Anonymous : She looks old .
REPLY 2 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Nobody remain younger for ever. Someday you will become old too.
REPLY 2 10 hours ago

