PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif looks stunning as she joins Vicky Kaushal at Sardar Udham screening

Several Bollywood celebrites arrived at the screening of Vicky Kaushal led ‘Sardar Udham’ directed by Shoojit Sircar. Director Rajkumar Hirani, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra amongst others who arrived at the screening. Rumored girlfriend Katrina Kaif wore a purple sweatshirt and black denim skirt with black boots as she joined Vicky for the screening of the film. Katrina posed for the cameras as the members of the paparazzi clicked her while she entered the screening. Recently rumors were rife that Vicky and Katrina have both engaged but soon it turned out that the rumors were untrue.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Vicky spoke about the difficulties of shooting the Jallianwala Bagh. Vicky said, “Of course, I was prepared as an actor ki mujhe ye karna hai, aise karna hai (This is what I need to do and this is how I will do it), but it was still, so heart-wrenching and numbing as an individual. To be thrown into that reality, almost a reality, to imagine yourself in that space. I had to react to dead bodies and all that bloodshed and bloodbath”. He added, “o then finish it, pack up and go back to the hotel room. Then, again come back (to the sets) the next day, do it all again. All that was physically exhausting and emotionally numbing.”

Vicky further said, “By not thinking too much and just reacting to the atmosphere. I was just trying to be honest at that moment. I had to find my inner child, the 19-year-old in me and then respond to the situation.”

