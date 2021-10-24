PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif pulls off an effortless look in printed pink tee as she gets papped at the airport

One of the busiest actresses in the Bollywood industry is Katrina Kaif. She has several projects lined up including ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Phone Bhoot’ and more. Apart from impressing fans on the big screen, Katrina has them hooked to her social media accounts as well. The gorgeous diva is often spotted in and around the city. On October 23, the actress was again seen at the airport. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the actress reached the airport to catch her flight.

Katrina aced her airport look as she donned an easy-breezy style. She was seen in a printed pink tee and black jegging. She teamed the entire outfit with comfortable black shoes. The actress looked remarkable and gave her fans all the cues on how to ace a casual T-shirt to perfection. Katrina adhered to all COVID-19 norms at the airport. ‘Tiger 3’ actress even stopped and waved at the shutterbugs. ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actress, in her latest look, just taught her fans how one can easily blend style with comfort.

Talking about the work front, the actress is currently shooting for 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. A few days back, she took to Instagram stories and gave fans a sneak-peek into her dance rehearsal in a studio for the upcoming actioner. Moreover, photos of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan shared by fans on social media recently went viral. She is also waiting for her action flick, Sooryavanshi’s release. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. Lastly, the star has also teamed up with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for a buddy road-trip film helmed by Dil Chahta Hai fame director Farhan Akhtar.