PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif’s mother SPOTTED shopping in the city, wedding reception on the cards soon?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has been a dream and the pictures are still making all of us go gaga over them. The pictures from the wedding are so gorgeous that the internet has literally crashed. Well, the two stars had quite a private wedding away from the eyes of media and hustle and bustle of the city. If reports are to be believed then the newlyweds will throw a grand reception party in Mumbai that would be attended by a lot of celebs. Now as the couple is off for their honeymoon, Kat’s mother was spotted shopping in the city today.

In the pictures, we can see Katrina Kaif’s mother stepping out of a shop in Bandra with a bag. This makes us all wonder if the wedding reception will be taking place soon? And has Kat’s mother already started prepping for it? The actress’ mother was spotted wearing a floral printed top over black pants and paired it with sports shoes. She even took a sling bag and carried a shopping bag. Now all eyes are on Katrina and Vicky’s arrival.

Take a look:

Today Katrina Kaif shared beautiful pictures from her wedding as she walked down the aisle under the phoolon ka chadar. Sharing the photos, Katrina penned a note for her sisters and expressed how they protected each other over the years. She wrote, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!"

