PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif spotted outside airport as she leaves for shoot of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

Mumbai, the entertainment capital of the country, is home to several a-listers from the Bollywood film fraternity. Time and again, many of them get spotted leaving or arriving in the dream city to fulfill their professional commitments. , was the recent one who caught the attention of shutterbugs late night as she arrived at the airport. Seemingly, the actor is leaving the city with for the shooting of Tiger 3. However, an official confirmation from both the parties is yet awaited.

Katrina Kaif, who is known for her stylish ensembles, this time shelled out major fashion goals in her comfy all-black look. As we know, airport fashion isn’t an easy one to nail, for one has to prioritise their comfort for travelling. Katrina, in her latest look, just taught us how one can easily blend fashion with comfort. She paired a black funky zipper with a matching body-hugging trouser and boots as she arrived at the airport. Minimalistic makeup and sleek hair left open completed the entire look of the star.

Check out the photos here:

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is currently waiting for her action flick, Sooryavanshi to release theatrically. The makers of the film have postponed the release date indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot.

Fans of Katrina are also waiting for her to collaborate with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. The long wait might finally be over if the actress has headed out of the city for filming the movie. Lastly, the star has also teamed up with and for a buddy road-trip film helmed by Dil Chahta Hai fame director Farhan Akhtar.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif spotted in Mumbai just days after attending film screening with rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal; SEE