PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal head to Maldives with Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Kabir Khan & Mini Mathur.

Katrina Kaif is all set to celebrate her birthday amidst the Maldivian sun, sea and shine. The actress who turns a year older on 16 July was snapped leaving Mumbai on Friday morning with husband Vicky Kaushal. The couple were also joined by Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal and actress Sharvari Wagh. Sunny and Sharvari are reportedly dating each other.

They were also joined by filmmaker Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. The couples were snapped arriving at the airport together. Katrina and Vicky made heads turn as they walked hand-in-hand and headed towards the airport entry gate. Donning a bright orange sweatshirt and loose denim pants, Katrina aced a comfortable airport look. Vicky, who stepped out clean shaven, was all smiles for the paparazzi in a smart outfit.

The group of six were heading to Maldives where Katrina will be ringing in her birthday with her closest pals and husband. This will be Katrina's 39th birthday celebration.

Check out their airport photos below:

