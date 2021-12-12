PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif's sister snapped at airport as she leaves India after actress' wedding.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat Indian wedding has officially wrapped up. The almost week long festivities came to an end on Friday as the couple tied the knot and straight away headed for their honeymoon. Now, with everything done, Katrina's family members seem to be heading back home.

In the wee hours of Sunday, the paparazzi seemingly snapped Katrina's sister Sonia Turcotte at the Mumbai international airport. Dressed in a pair of grey denims and a solid black tee, Sonia looked smart as she carried a blue backpack, a silver puffer jacket and a bottle of water. However, Sonia's dark mehendi from the wedding festivities was unmissable.

Katrina's younger sister Sonia Turcotte is among the youngest of the eight siblings. The actress has three older sisters, three younger sisters and one older brother. Sonia is reportedly a photographer and a designer. She has studied graphic designing at the University For Creative Arts at Surrey, UK. Looks like Sonia is heading back home to the UK.

As per sources, Vicky and Katrina have headed to the Maldives for their honeymoon. They delighted fans on Saturday as they shared new photos from their combined Haldi ceremony.

