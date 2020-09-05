PHOTOS: Khaali Peeli co stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter gear up in PPE kits as they head to Goa

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will be seen together in Khaali Peeli. While the release date is yet to be announced, Ananya and Ishaan were snapped at the airport on Saturday as they headed to Goa.

Over the last few days, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s fans have been excited as their film Khaali Peeli’s teaser was launched last week. While the duo had been shooting for the film since last year, it was supposed to release this year in June. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, it was postponed and their one day of shoot was remaining. However, recently, work resumed and Ananya and Ishaan have been spotted together several times for their shoots.

On Saturday, Ananya and Ishaan were snapped while they were on their way to Goa. As they headed to Goa, they were snapped together at the airport. Ananya and Ishaan were seen clad in PPE kits with proper body suits, gloves, masks and face shields as they were all set to leave for Goa from Mumbai airport. Ananya and Ishaan flashed their smiles at the paparazzi as they were checking in at the airport. The duo is seen clad in a beige PPE kit and masks to safeguard themselves against COVID 19.

As they left for Goa, the fans of Ananya and Ishaan were intrigued about the release of their film. The teaser was released a few weeks ago and it managed to reveal that the film is going to be a roller coaster ride. Ananya and Ishaan would be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Over the past few days, Ananya and Ishaan have been indulging in social media banter and fans are loving it. Ananya also has shared several photos of herself clicked by Ishaan on the sets of the film. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist. It is helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu.

