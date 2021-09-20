PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor beams in her 'happy place'; Need we say more?

Janhvi Kapoor's sister has managed to garner a lot of attention from netizens since she made her private social media account public. Amid reports of her debut in Bollywood, Khushi has been dropping glimpses of her life on social media and well, so far, her followers have been loving what they are seeing. And now, on Monday, Khushi gave everyone a sneak peek of her happy place in a series of new photos and it is already getting a lot of love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared a couple of photos in which we could see how she was in her 'happy place'. In the first photo, we could see her smiling away while posing for the camera. Khushi is seen clad in a black sports bralette with a light yellow unbuttoned shirt and matching shorts with it. She is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses as she poses in front of a pink auto rickshaw. In the second photo, we can see a click of the ocean with palm trees. Sharing the photos, Khushi wrote, "my happy place."

Take a look:

Previously too, Khushi has shared several photos on her social media handle that have given fans a glimpse of her style statement. Lately, there have been several reports about Khushi's debut in Bollywood. As per reports, Khushi is gearing up to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's film that is based on Archie Comic. and Agastya Nanda also will be a part of it. Several times over the past few weeks, Agastya and Khushi have been a part of meetings with Zoya and the paparazzi also have snapped them at the director's office. Amid this, there is a a lot of excitement about Janhvi Kapoor's sister's debut.

