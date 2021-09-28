PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor dodges the rain with her black hoodie as she gets snapped post Pilates session.

ma y be prepping for her big Bollywood debut the young star kid is already a hit among the paparazzi. Despite the heavy rains in Mumbai, Khushi stepped out for her Pilates session on Tuesday. Khushi was spotted just an hour or two after sister Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up her pilates session for the day.

While exiting the building, Khushi was snapped using her black hoodie to cover her head and protect her from the rain. She was snapped heading towards her car in an all black workout gear. Despite the rain, Khushi stopped for a brief second and waved out to the paparazzi before sitting in her car.

Even though Khushi Kapoor's debut project is not yet officially confirmed, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in August that Zoya Akhtar will be launching the star kid.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Zoya Akhtar is launching ’s daughter, Suhana, in her digital venture based on the international comic book, Archie. The project is being adapted for a streaming platform and two more star-kids in the film, Boney Kapoor and ’s daughter, Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, are slated to headline the project.

