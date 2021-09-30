PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor heads to the gym but doesn't forget to wave out to the paparazzi.

may be months away from making her debut on the big screen but the young star kid is already the paparazzi's favourite. On Thursday, Khushi was snapped outside her gym where she frequently visits during the week. On one hand, Khushi trains in pilates with sister Janhvi Kapoor and on the other hand, she also has her weekly gym sessions.

Today, Khushi was spotted entering her gym but before heading inside she did not forget to wave out to the paparazzi. She was all smiles under black mask. For her training session, Khushi wore a black top and grey track pants. She turned around and waved as she posed for the camera.

Check out Khushi Kapoor's latest photos below:

Even though Khushi Kapoor's debut project is not yet officially confirmed, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in August that Zoya Akhtar will be launching the star kid. Khushi is most likely to be launched alongside and Agastya Nanda in Archie comic book adaptation for a streaming giant.

Khushi's father and producer Boney Kapoor had also earlier confirmed that Khushi will be stepping into show business.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal as she shares a glimpse of her glam traditional avatar