PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor looks glamorous in a stylish knit sweater & white skirt; Shanaya Kapoor REACTS

She is one of the most popular star kids, yes, we are talking about none other than Khushi Kapoor. Though Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi’s daughter has not made her on-screen debut, Khushi has gained a massive following over the years. If you follow the star kid on social media handle, you must have come across interesting posts and pictures. Khushi often keeps her fans updated with her glamorous pictures, speaking of which, on November 27, i.e. Saturday, the gorgeous diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures.

Khushi styled a knit sweater with a white skirt and shimmery pink and silver heels. She accessorised her look with pearl drop earrings and kept her makeup on point. In the first picture, Khushi posed with her doggo and took a mirror selfie, while in the second one, she is seen posing on a bed. She even shared a close-up picture of her stunning heels and her Prada pink bag. Needless to say, Khushi impressed her fans with her OOTD. One of the users commented, “Shoes” with a heart emoticon. The post even grabbed Shanaya Kapoor’s attention who wrote, “Beauty” on Khushi’s post. Even Maheep Kapoor praised Khushi for her beautiful shoes.

Take a look:

Recently, Khushi along with her sister Janhvi and father Boney was holidaying in Dubai. There is a buzz that Khushi Kapoor will make her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial. Not only this, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will also appear alongside her.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor shares perfect family PIC with father Boney Kapoor & sister Khushi Kapoor