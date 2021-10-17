PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor opts for casuals as she gets spotted with Aaliyah Kashyap and her beau

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in the industry. She is yet to make her Bollywood debut but still is very famous among the masses. Her pictures or posts don’t take time in going viral. They are always trending on social media. She even constantly updates her social handle and fans also react to it. Well, today she was spotted with her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap and her beau in the city. The trio was clicked while exiting the restaurant.

Khushi was spotted wearing causals. She opted for jeans paired with a white crop top and loose checked shirt. The star kid has kept her hair clutched and was wearing no makeup. She even smiled for the shutterbugs. Aaliyah was also seen wearing a beige colour crop top and jeans and her beau also opted for plain casuals. They were seen quickly making their way to the car. Aaliyah is also a well known vlogger and often shares her updates on the vlog.

A few days ago Khushi had shared pictures in which she can be seen clad in a gorgeous netted black top and she teamed up with high-waisted denim pants. She opted for glowy and glam makeup and accessorized her look with simple silver hoop earrings.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Reportedly, Zoya Akhtar is launching Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, in her digital venture based on the international comic book, Archie. The project is being adapted for a streaming platform and two more star kids in the film, Khushi, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, are reportedly slated to be part of the project.

