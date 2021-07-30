PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor waves at paps & hugs her friend as she steps out of her pilates class

Star-kids are one of the paparazzi's favourite muses. Photographers love clicking them, and we absolutely know why. Late 's younger daughter may not have made her debut like her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor in Bollywood yet, but the diva sure knows how to make an appearance. Khushi already keeps her followers hooked to her social media with her glamourous pictures, but she never fails to make heads turn even when she steps out in her simple gym wear.

Khushi Kapoor was recently papped in Bandra, Mumbai, stepping out from her Pilates class. She could be seen wearing loose grey jumpers paired with a black t-back. She tied a ponytail, carried a black sling, and wore her usual slip-ons, which has an evil eye on them. The great thing about this star-kid is that Khushi always waves at the paps and greets them nicely. This time, she stepped out of her class with someone who appeared to be her friend. Khushi made sure to hug her before saying bye.

Take a look:

Recently, we got to see some fun sibling rivalry between Khushi and Janhvi on Instagram. After Janhvi posted her picture from the latest photoshoot, in which she looked stunning, her sista Khushi took to the comments section to write, “when did you become so cool?”

Well, we love 's simple yet chic appearances whenever she is papped. What about you?

