PHOTOS: Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan snapped at airport as they leave city for JugJugg Jeeyo promotions.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed this week that co-stars Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan will be kick-starting the promotions of their upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. The duo will be kicking off the promotions of JugJugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh and Delhi with a song launch. The first song of the film is titled The Punjaabban Song.

In the wee hours of Friday, Kiara and Varun were snapped at the Mumbai International Airport as they left the city. Despite taking an early morning flight, Kiara and Varun were all smiles for the paparazzi as they snapped them from a distance. Kiara looked radiant in a lime green dress which she teamed up with a denim jacket. The actress wore sunglasses and carried a tote bag as she smiled for the paps and opted for a no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan looked effortlessly stylish in black velvet tracks which he paired with a basic black pullover. Like Kiara, Varun also wore chunky black sunglasses. He kept his airport look cool with a pair of sneakers and carried a black and neon backpack.

Check out Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan's photos below:

JugJugg Jeeyo

Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

The film's trailer is already out and has largely been well received. The comedy-drama film is backed by Viacom 18 and Dharma Productions. JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to hit theatres on 24 June 2022. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul among others in pivotal roles.

