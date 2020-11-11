  1. Home
PHOTOS: Kiara Advani flaunts her wavy hair in close up selfies; Says ‘Love is in the hair’

Kiara Advani recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures of her wherein she flaunts her wavy hair.
32006 reads Mumbai
Kiara Advani is an avid social media user. She never misses a chance to entertain her fans. Through her social media posts, Kiara has been keeping fans updated about her day-to-day life. Recently, the Good Newwz actress took to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures of her where she's flaunting her wavy hair. She has shared a few close-up selfies and she is looking extremely beautiful in the same. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Love is in the hairrrr." 

Soon after she posted the pictures, fans started gushing over the same and they started pouring in comments on her posts. One of her fans wrote, “Super duper” while several dropped heart emoticons on Kiara’s post. On the work front, the actress was seen in her latest film Laxmii alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was released on an OTT platform on November 9. Laxmii is the official remake of critically-acclaimed Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana, which is popularly known as Kanchana.

After Laxmii, Kiara will take on the screen with Shershaah. The actress stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film. The Kabir Singh star also has Indoo Ki Jawaani co-starring Aditya Seal in her kitty.

Apart from her movies, Kiara has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. In a recent talk show, when asked about her relationship status, Kiara said, "I am single till I'm married". 

Have you watched Laxmii yet? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

Anonymous 1 hour ago

When is Indoo ki jawani releasing???

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Looking lovely.

