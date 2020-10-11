PHOTOS: Kiara Advani gets snapped post shoot, we wonder if she is already bored of the paparazzi?

Kiara Advani was spotted post shoot in the city. the actress will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar.

B-town hottie Kiara Advani will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb opposite . After Kabir Singh and Good Newwz’s massive success, Kiara Advani is a household name and the actress always makes sure that the hype around her does not die anytime soon. Well, Kiara doesn’t make a conscious effort to grab eyeballs, but it's her simplicity that steals the show. And, Kiara’s latest pictures are the proof of the same. The paps never miss a chance to click Kiara’s pictures.

Today, the actress was spotted post shoot in the city. In the latest pictures, can be seen donning a white tank top and orange-hued palazzo pants with her hair tied up in a bun. Kiara is also wearing a face mask and carrying a silver-coloured Tote bag. The actress was snapped when she sat inside her car and was waiting for the paparazzi to make way. We wonder if it was post-shoot fatigue or was the actress simply bored as the paparazzi wouldn't stop clicking her pictures.

Check out the many moods of Kiara Advani in the latest pictures below:

Two days back, Kiara Advani shared the trailer of her upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. It has been praised by several and Kiara’s fans cannot wait to see her in the film. The horror-comedy will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on November 9.

Talking about the work front, Kiara will be seen next in Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal. The first song of the film, Hasina Pagal Diwani was loved by the audiences. Apart from this, the actress also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Kartik Aaryan and . She will be also seen in Shershaah with rumoured boyfriend . The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan while it is produced by 's Dharma Productions.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

