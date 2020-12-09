PHOTOS: Kiara Advani gets snapped as she exits rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's residence

On Wednesday morning, Kiara Advani was snapped leaving Sidharth Malhotra's house in Mumbai. Check out the photos below.

Come 2021 and Kiara Advani and will be seen sharing screen space in Shershaah. While the film is months away from release, the actors seemed to have set the rumour mills churning. Not to forget, their massive fan base which already ships them as a couple. Kiara and Sidharth are loved by thousands of fans and fan clubs and their pictures often take social media by storm.

While the actors have not confirmed any rumours, Kiara on various occasions has stated that the only time she will talk about her relationship is when she gets married. On Wednesday, the Kabir Singh actress was snapped leaving Sidharth's house in Mumbai a little after 11 am.

In the photo, Kiara's car was seen waiting for her at the building entrance. The actress walked out and zoomed off in her car. She was seen wearing a black mask and lime green and yellow-ish tube top. Take a look at Kiara's photos as she gets snapped while leaving Sidharth's home below:

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kiara was asked to write a Tinder bio for rumoured beau Sidharth and the actress couldn't help but blush. In fact, her Indoo Ki Jawaani co-stars Mallika Dua and Aditya Seal too put her on the spot but she seemed to have stumped us all. She said, "I don't want to put him on Tinder at all." Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Laxmmi and will next be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani. She also has Shershaah and Bhool Bulaiya 2 in her kitty and is currently shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo.

