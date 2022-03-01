PHOTOS: Kiara Advani goes makeup free for her airport look as she aces denim on denim.

Kiara Advani often makes head turn with her stylish outfits, statement bags and on point hair and makeup. On Tuesday, Kiara did just that as she was snapped at the Mumbai International airport while leaving the city. However, the actress went makeup free this time around. Kiara was snapped stepping out of her car and heading towards the entry gate when the actress was snapped.

Obliging the paparazzi with photos, Kiara stopped and posed for the cameras. The Shershaah actress aced a denim-on-denim look and was seemingly comfortable. Kiara wore a white tank top which she paired with blue denim shorts. The highlight of her outfit was the tie dye cropped denim jacket in shades of blue and pink.

Kiara also carried a large blue tote bag and completed her look with chunky white and gold sneakers. Check out Kiara Advani's airport photos below:

