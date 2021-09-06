PHOTOS: Kiara Advani goes tie dye for the airport, Alia Bhatt opts for bright orange as they step out for work

The women of Bollywood are a busy bunch and are often snapped either shooting or heading for a shoot or working out in the gym. On Monday, two divas began their work on a busy note as they were snapped out and about. While Kiara Advani was clicked at the airport, Alia Bhatt was spotted outside a dubbing studio in the city's suburbs.

Both the actors opted for bright colours and began their week on a positive and happy note. Alia wore a one shoulder fiery orange top which she paired with denim shorts, sneakers and gold hoops. She was seen in her car as well as entering the dubbing studio. The paparazzi snapped her from afar as she stepped out of her car and headed to dub.

As for Kiara Advani, the actress was snapped at the international airport and kept her airport look super fun. Kiara also opted for denim shorts, a tie-dye sweatshirt with shades of pink, green, yellow and sky blue and white sneakers. However, Kiara's sneakers were also fun as it was white but with neon green coloured soles.

Take a look at Kiara Advani and 's photos below:

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & others remember veteran actor