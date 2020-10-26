PHOTOS: Kiara Advani keeps it simple yet stylish in a monochrome look as she gets snapped post dubbing

Today, Kiara Advani was spotted leaving a studio after her dubbing session and the actress waved out to the paps as she made her way to the car.

Kiara Advani is taking social media and expanding her fan base, one film at a time. The actress who will be seen in two big budget upcoming films namely Laxmmi Bomb and Indoo Ki Jawaani during the festive season, has returned to a hectic work schedule. The actress is being snapped more than ever as she is hopping in between meetings to film promotions to dubbing sessions. Today, Kiara was spotted leaving a studio after her dubbing session and the actress waved out to the paps as she made her way to the car.

In the photos, Kiara waved out as well as showed a thumbs up to the paparazzi who clicked her. The actress sported a monochrome look in a pair of dark blue denims, a similar shade tee and a deep blue coloured mask. Even though Kiara kept her overall look simple, it surely was a stylish one as she carried her Christian Dior oversized bag.

Check out Kiara Advani's latest photos below:

Just yesterday, we got our hands on Kiara's unseen photo with Shershaah co-star . In the picture, the actors, who are rumoured to be dating, can be seen smiling wide for the camera after one of their meetings for the film's prep. The photo was shared by Shershaah producer Shabbir Boxwala who introduced them as their characters from Shershaah. He wrote, "Don’t they look adorable together as Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema in “Shershaah” @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani #shershaah @dharmamovies @kaashent."

Click here to check out Kiara and Sidharth's photo!

